Germany Sets Record with 3 GW Onshore Wind Contracts

Germany's Federal Network Agency on Tuesday announced the allocation of contracts for nearly 3 gigawatts (GW) of onshore wind energy in its latest auction, the highest volume ever recorded. This marks a significant milestone in the country's ambitious plan to meet 80% of its electricity needs with renewables by 2030 and to achieve climate neutrality by 2045.

"This auction is a record. The bid volume of almost 3 GW exceeds the required annual expansion target of 2.5 GW," stated agency President Klaus Mueller. A total of 239 bids, amounting to 2,961 megawatts (MW), were submitted for the August 1 auction, surpassing the 2,709 MW available, making it the first oversubscribed auction since February 2022.

The agency reported that the oversubscription was due to an unusually large number of bids with older permits compared to previous rounds. Bid prices ranged from 5.73 to 7.35 euro cents per kilowatt-hour (ct/kWh), with the average awarded price at 7.33 ct/kWh, just below the maximum permitted price of 7.35 ct/kWh.

The agency plans to determine the volume for the next auction, set for November, by October 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)