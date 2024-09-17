Left Menu

India Accelerates Gender Parity Efforts: Smriti Irani's Global Appeal

Former minister Smriti Irani emphasizes India's commitment to gender parity and the need for comprehensive gender equity policies across the Global South. During an unofficial trip to the US, she met World Bank leaders, urging political and corporate engagement for global competitiveness. Irani will continue discussions on this priority in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:23 IST
gender parity
  • Country:
  • United States

Former minister Smriti Irani has reiterated India's dedication to gender parity, stressing the crucial need to enforce comprehensive gender equity policies across the Global South to boost global competitiveness.

Irani, currently on an unofficial visit to the US, engaged with World Bank Executive Directors on Monday. Discussing gender parity issues, she emphasized the significant progress India has made under PM Narendra Modi's leadership and highlighted the upcoming World Bank Gender Strategy 2024-2030.

Addressing policy impacts on women in sectors like education, healthcare, childcare, and housing, Irani advocated for policies that enable women and girls to lead in government and industry. She will continue consultations with governmental and business leaders in Washington to prioritize gender equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

