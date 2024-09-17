Biden Administration Probes China’s Enriched Uranium Imports Amid Russia Ban
The Biden administration is investigating a sharp increase in enriched uranium imports from China amid fears that these shipments might bypass a U.S. ban on Russian uranium. This concern arises as lawmakers aim to weaken Russia's nuclear funding and rejuvenate the domestic uranium supply chain.
The Biden administration is probing a significant rise in enriched uranium imports from China since late 2023. This investigation stems from concerns that these shipments may be circumventing a U.S. ban on Russian uranium, according to sources close to the matter.
In December 2023, U.S. lawmakers implemented the ban to disrupt President Vladimir Putin's ability to fund Russia's war on Ukraine. Following the ban, China's exports of enriched uranium to the U.S. skyrocketed, raising red flags among officials.
The Department of Energy and other agencies are closely monitoring these imports to ensure compliance with the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act. Officials fear that other countries might pass off Russian uranium as their own, undermining U.S. efforts to eliminate reliance on Russian fuel and jumpstart a domestic uranium supply chain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
