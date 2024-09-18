Karnataka Waqf Board Approves Women's Colleges, Major Projects Worth Rs 11,770 Crore for Kalyana Karnataka

The Karnataka Waqf Board has given the green light for establishing women's pre-graduate colleges across fifteen districts, according to Karnataka Minorities Welfare and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. The move was finalized in a special cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Minister Zameer Khan stated, "In a historic special cabinet meeting, the Karnataka Waqf Board has approved the establishment of women's pre-graduate colleges in fifteen districts." A total of Rs 47.76 crore will be invested in these 15 colleges.

The colleges will be located in Bagalkote, Chitradurga, Bidar, Bellary, Koppal, Mysore, Bangalore, Chikkaballapur, Vijayanagar, Kalaburagi, Udupi, Vijayapur, Kolar, Davangere, and Dharwad. Additionally, Rs 80 crore will be allocated for the Kalaburagi sub-district, with a 50:50 funding ratio from the Karnataka Housing Board.

In a meeting held in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, approved projects worth Rs 11,770 crore related to 46 issues concerning the Kalyana Karnataka region. This included upgrading Bidar and Raichur towns to city municipalities and sanctioning a Rs 7,200 crore drinking water project for villages in Bidar and Kalaburagi.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced, "In today's meeting, 56 issues were discussed, of which 46 were related to the Kalyana Karnataka region. The cabinet considered projects worth a total of Rs 12,692 crore. The water project will source water from Narayanapura Dam under a central government partnership, with half of the Rs 7,200 crore funding expected from the central government." (ANI)

