Left Menu

Karnataka Waqf Board Approves Women's Colleges, Major Projects Worth Rs 11,770 Crore for Kalyana Karnataka

The Karnataka Waqf Board has approved the establishment of women's pre-graduate colleges in fifteen districts, announced Karnataka Minorities Welfare and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, also approved projects worth Rs 11,770 crore for the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 09:58 IST
Karnataka Waqf Board Approves Women's Colleges, Major Projects Worth Rs 11,770 Crore for Kalyana Karnataka
Karnataka Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/X@BZZameerAhmedK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Waqf Board has given the green light for establishing women's pre-graduate colleges across fifteen districts, according to Karnataka Minorities Welfare and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. The move was finalized in a special cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Minister Zameer Khan stated, "In a historic special cabinet meeting, the Karnataka Waqf Board has approved the establishment of women's pre-graduate colleges in fifteen districts." A total of Rs 47.76 crore will be invested in these 15 colleges.

The colleges will be located in Bagalkote, Chitradurga, Bidar, Bellary, Koppal, Mysore, Bangalore, Chikkaballapur, Vijayanagar, Kalaburagi, Udupi, Vijayapur, Kolar, Davangere, and Dharwad. Additionally, Rs 80 crore will be allocated for the Kalaburagi sub-district, with a 50:50 funding ratio from the Karnataka Housing Board.

In a meeting held in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, approved projects worth Rs 11,770 crore related to 46 issues concerning the Kalyana Karnataka region. This included upgrading Bidar and Raichur towns to city municipalities and sanctioning a Rs 7,200 crore drinking water project for villages in Bidar and Kalaburagi.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced, "In today's meeting, 56 issues were discussed, of which 46 were related to the Kalyana Karnataka region. The cabinet considered projects worth a total of Rs 12,692 crore. The water project will source water from Narayanapura Dam under a central government partnership, with half of the Rs 7,200 crore funding expected from the central government." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Growing Burden of NCDs: Challenges for Human Capital and Economic Stability

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024