Ajmer Sharif Hosts Special Langar for PM Modi's Birthday

A special langar was organized at Ajmer Sharif Dargah to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The event saw preparations that began early in the day, with 4000 kg of sweet rice cooked and served to pilgrims. The celebration was part of the Seva Pakhwada initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:04 IST
Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Chairman of the Chishty Foundation. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, a notable langar was held at the Badi Deg of Sufi Saint Khwaja Garib Nawaz's Dargah in Ajmer on Tuesday. The event, part of the Seva Pakhwada (Service Fortnight), featured the preparation of 4000 kg of sweet rice.

Preparations for the langar, including decorations around the Deg, commenced early in the day. Speaking about the event, Syed Afshan Chishty, the Gaddi Nashin of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, remarked, "It is a wonderful atmosphere. Even at 3 AM, people are excited and enjoying the langar prepared in Haj Garib Nawaz's name. This service carries the true message: everyone should partake in the langar and pray for PM Modi."

Chishty further invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Ajmer Sharif, emphasizing the PM's ethos of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas.' The langar was served not only to all present at the Dargah but also in nearby villages, thanks to the Indian Minority Foundation and Chishty Foundation's initiative.

Chairman of the Chishty Foundation, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, stated, "The dhan is being distributed joyously at this early hour. For centuries, Khwaja Garib Nawaz has spread the message of human service. Today, prayers for the health and prosperity of 140 crore citizens were offered, hoping PM Modi will soon visit Ajmer Sharif."

The langar, embodying unity in diversity, was a vegetarian meal served to people of all faiths. The event concluded in the early morning with participants praying for the nation and well-being of its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

