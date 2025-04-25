Cyber Espionage: North Korean Hackers Infiltrate U.S. Crypto Industry with Fake Businesses

North Korean cyber operatives have reportedly circumvented U.S. Treasury sanctions by creating two fake companies within the United States. These businesses, Blocknovas LLC and Softglide LLC, were crafted to infiltrate the cryptocurrency industry with malicious software targeting developers, cybersecurity researchers have revealed.

Researchers from Silent Push, a U.S.-based cybersecurity firm, disclosed the fraudulent registration of these companies in New Mexico and New York. A third entity, Angeloper Agency, is also linked to this cyber campaign, according to their findings. These developments highlight the rare ability of North Korean hackers to legally establish business fronts to execute cyber attacks on unsuspecting job applicants.

In response, the FBI recently seized Blocknovas' domain, warning that North Korean cyber operations stand as one of the most advanced threats to the U.S. This cyber espionage campaign is seen as part of North Korea's broader efforts to exploit cryptocurrency industries to fund its government and military ambitions, in breach of both U.S. and United Nations sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)