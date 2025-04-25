Trump Rebukes Putin Over Kyiv Strikes amid Stalled Peace Talks

In a rare move, former President Donald Trump has openly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin over recent military strikes on Kyiv. The attacks, which resulted in the deaths of at least 12 and injured 90, have sparked international concern amidst stalled peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump urged Putin to cease hostilities, claiming the strikes were both unnecessary and poorly timed. His comments come as the US struggles to broker a peace deal, with Trump expressing frustration at both the Russian and Ukrainian leaders. He criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for refusing to surrender Crimea, an area Russia annexed in 2014.

Despite Trump's remarks, global leaders like France's Emmanuel Macron emphasize the need for an unconditional ceasefire. As diplomatic efforts continue, such as the US's proposal to allow Russia to retain some occupied territories, the international community remains divided on the path to peace.

