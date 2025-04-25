Left Menu

Crackdown on Fake Pony Service Providers on Vaishno Devi Route

Security measures tightened on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi route as two men are apprehended for impersonating legitimate pony service providers with fake documents. Heightened surveillance follows a terror attack, aiming to prevent unauthorized activities and ensure tourists' safety as police investigate fraudulent operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-04-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 00:40 IST
Crackdown on Fake Pony Service Providers on Vaishno Devi Route
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance security on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi route, police arrested two individuals impersonating licensed pony service providers using counterfeit documents, officials disclosed. This move comes amidst tightened security across Jammu and Kashmir following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam.

During a routine patrol, authorities nabbed Manir Hussain, who was posing as Puran Singh, and operating illegally with someone else's service card near the Shri Geeta Mata Mandir. This serious violation prompted a legal crackdown with an FIR lodged under relevant sections at the Katra Police Station.

In a similar incident near Ban Ganga bridge, Sahil Khan, hailing from Jammu's Kotli area, was caught running a pony service without a valid license. He confessed to the unauthorized activity, leading police to file a case against him. In response, authorities have ramped up surveillance and are encouraging the public to report any suspicious conduct, emphasizing the importance of carrying valid documentation for all service providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025