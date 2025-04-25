Crackdown on Fake Pony Service Providers on Vaishno Devi Route

In a bid to enhance security on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi route, police arrested two individuals impersonating licensed pony service providers using counterfeit documents, officials disclosed. This move comes amidst tightened security across Jammu and Kashmir following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam.

During a routine patrol, authorities nabbed Manir Hussain, who was posing as Puran Singh, and operating illegally with someone else's service card near the Shri Geeta Mata Mandir. This serious violation prompted a legal crackdown with an FIR lodged under relevant sections at the Katra Police Station.

In a similar incident near Ban Ganga bridge, Sahil Khan, hailing from Jammu's Kotli area, was caught running a pony service without a valid license. He confessed to the unauthorized activity, leading police to file a case against him. In response, authorities have ramped up surveillance and are encouraging the public to report any suspicious conduct, emphasizing the importance of carrying valid documentation for all service providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)