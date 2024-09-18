Historic Village in Haryana Awaits Long-Overdue Development

As the Haryana elections approach, political parties canvass every corner of villages seeking votes. Yet, Tilpat village in Faridabad remains in dire need of development in exchange for support. This village, dating back over 5,000 years, is one of the five villages Lord Krishna requested before the Mahabharata, but was refused by Duryodhana.

Locals recall that Tilpat, once requested by Krishna, was abandoned but later prospered upon the arrival of saint Surdas. The village, now home to the famous Shri Ballabh Ji Temple, has been adopted by Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar. However, despite this patronage, the village faces significant issues. A newly constructed road is prone to flooding due to poor drainage. The village lacks a proper hospital, relying only on a dispensary with an ASHA worker. Education facilities are similarly inadequate, with just one dilapidated government school for the children.

Residents expressed their grievances. One woman noted the road in front of her house has been broken for two months, and her home has developed cracks with no help forthcoming. Many locals echoed similar frustrations, lamenting the lack of basic amenities like education, road connectivity, sewage, and public transport. Sudama, a resident, highlighted the damage to homes and animal deaths from infrastructure pits, urging Prime Minister Modi's intervention. Bharat Ram Sharma criticized the repeated election-time visits from leaders who make promises but bring no real change. The village's infrastructure remains mismanaged and neglected.

(With inputs from agencies.)