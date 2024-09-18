Bhubaneswar Police Officers Suspended Following Alleged Assault on Army Major and Woman

Five officers from Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar have been suspended following allegations of assault and molestation against an Indian Army Major and a senior Army officer's daughter. This incident has ignited widespread outrage among retired Army officials, who demand stronger actions against the accused.

The incident allegedly occurred when the Army Major and the woman went to file a complaint against harassers at the Bharatpur police station. Instead of addressing their concerns, the police reportedly assaulted them and unjustifiably jailed the woman. Retired Armed Forces officers, led by Brigadier Antaryami Pradhan, President of the Ex-Servicemen Association of Odisha, protested, demanding criminal proceedings.

Brigadier Pradhan emphasized that the suspension of the accused officers is insufficient and called for criminal proceedings and assured that further disciplinary actions are underway. He added that the woman victim sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

Officials from the Ex-Servicemen Association met the Police Commissioner, who promised cooperation and a judicial inquiry. Protesters, citing historical misbehavior by police, declared that such incidents must not recur.

(With inputs from agencies.)