Left Menu

Bhubaneswar Police Officers Suspended Following Alleged Assault on Army Major and Woman

Five Bharatpur Police Station officers in Bhubaneswar are suspended for allegedly assaulting and molesting an Army Major and a senior Army officer's daughter. Retired Army officials demand criminal proceedings. Brigadier Pradhan of the Ex-Servicemen Association leads protests, urging extensive action and judicial inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:03 IST
Bhubaneswar Police Officers Suspended Following Alleged Assault on Army Major and Woman
Brigadier Antaryami Pradhan, President of the Ex-Servicemen Association of Odisha.(Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five officers from Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar have been suspended following allegations of assault and molestation against an Indian Army Major and a senior Army officer's daughter. This incident has ignited widespread outrage among retired Army officials, who demand stronger actions against the accused.

The incident allegedly occurred when the Army Major and the woman went to file a complaint against harassers at the Bharatpur police station. Instead of addressing their concerns, the police reportedly assaulted them and unjustifiably jailed the woman. Retired Armed Forces officers, led by Brigadier Antaryami Pradhan, President of the Ex-Servicemen Association of Odisha, protested, demanding criminal proceedings.

Brigadier Pradhan emphasized that the suspension of the accused officers is insufficient and called for criminal proceedings and assured that further disciplinary actions are underway. He added that the woman victim sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

Officials from the Ex-Servicemen Association met the Police Commissioner, who promised cooperation and a judicial inquiry. Protesters, citing historical misbehavior by police, declared that such incidents must not recur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024