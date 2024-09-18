BSF Meghalaya Thwarts Smuggling Attempts, Seizes Contraband Valued at Rs 16 Lakhs

In a determined effort to curb smuggling activities, alert troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully intercepted illegal smuggling operations along the India-Bangladesh border, seizing cattle and other contraband items valued at over Rs 16 Lakhs, according to an official press release from the BSF. The operations were executed on Tuesday near Meghalaya's International border.

Based on specific intelligence, BSF's 193 Bn Meghalaya seized a substantial quantity of edible and contraband items along the Indo-Bangladesh border of the East Khasi Hills district. The seized goods were subsequently handed over to the concerned customs office for further legal action.

In a separate operation, BSF troops from the 4th Bn successfully rescued 12 buffaloes from being smuggled across the border near BOP Hawaitila. Additionally, BSF's 200 Bn Meghalaya intercepted a significant amount of clothing items intended for smuggling to Bangladesh from the International border of Meghalaya.

Earlier, on September 1, BSF Meghalaya, in collaboration with the local police, apprehended a Bangladeshi smuggler near the East Khasi Hills district international border. The individual, identified as 49-year-old Mohd Mijan Mia from Bangladesh's Sunamganj district, was found to be involved in facilitating illegal entries and smuggling activities.

Acting on specific information, 193 Bn BSF Meghalaya, along with local police, captured the individual in the jungle area near the international border. During initial interrogation, he admitted to working as a tout, helping Bangladeshi nationals unlawfully enter India and engaging in smuggling operations. He has been handed over to PS Dangar for further investigation and legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)