Scientists Explore Quantum Nature of Gravity in Groundbreaking Study

In a pioneering collaboration, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa, are exploring one of physics' most profound mysteries: the quantum nature of gravity. Led by Dr. Bibhas Ranjan Majhi and Dr. Partha Nandi, the study focuses on gravity-induced entanglement (GIE).

Their research, published in the esteemed journal Physics Letters B, aims to understand how gravity behaves at minuscule scales, where existing theories falter. The team hopes to bridge the gap between Albert Einstein's general relativity and quantum mechanics through their investigation into GIE.

General relativity describes gravity as the curvature of space-time around large objects, while quantum mechanics governs atomic and subatomic particles. Despite their success, these frameworks fail to explain gravity at the quantum level. Dr. Majhi and Dr. Nandi's innovative approach examines whether gravitational forces can create quantum entanglement, potentially offering a new perspective on quantum gravity.

(With inputs from agencies.)