Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd Plans Massive Investment for 20GW Capacity by 2030

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has announced a significant investment of Rs 75,000 crore to reach 20GW of operational capacity by 2030. The company, currently operating 5 GW capacity with another 5 GW under construction, aims to achieve this target potentially ahead of schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Speaking to PTI Videos on Tuesday, TPREL President Deepesh Nanda revealed that the company is already operating at a 5 GW capacity and has another 5 GW currently under construction.

Speaking to PTI Videos on Tuesday, TPREL President Deepesh Nanda revealed that the company is already operating at a 5 GW capacity and has another 5 GW currently under construction.

''We have pledged to elevate this figure to 20 GW operational capacity by 2030,'' Nanda stated. He further mentioned that to meet this ambitious goal, TPREL has committed an additional investment of Rs 75,000 crore, potentially achieving these targets ahead of the expected timeline. ''We have recently inaugurated a substantial 4.3 GW module manufacturing unit in Tirunelveli, which will significantly bolster our expansion plans,'' Nanda added. TPREL is a subsidiary of Tata Power Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

