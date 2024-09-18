Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd Plans Massive Investment for 20GW Capacity by 2030

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has announced a colossal investment of Rs 75,000 crore to achieve an operational capacity of 20GW by 2030.

Speaking to PTI Videos on Tuesday, TPREL President Deepesh Nanda revealed that the company is already operating at a 5 GW capacity and has another 5 GW currently under construction.

''We have pledged to elevate this figure to 20 GW operational capacity by 2030,'' Nanda stated. He further mentioned that to meet this ambitious goal, TPREL has committed an additional investment of Rs 75,000 crore, potentially achieving these targets ahead of the expected timeline. ''We have recently inaugurated a substantial 4.3 GW module manufacturing unit in Tirunelveli, which will significantly bolster our expansion plans,'' Nanda added. TPREL is a subsidiary of Tata Power Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)