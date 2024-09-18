Government Extends PM-AASHA Scheme to Boost Farmer Incomes and Control Commodity Prices

The government has extended the PM-AASHA scheme with an allocation of Rs 35,000 crore, aiming to ensure better prices for farmers and reduce price volatility for essential commodities. This extension will last through the 15th Finance Commission Cycle, ending in 2025-2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet approved the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), which integrates various schemes like Price Support Scheme (PSS), Price Stabilization Fund (PSF), Price Deficit Payment Scheme (PDPS), and Market Intervention Scheme (MIS). These changes are aimed at making implementation more effective and beneficial for both farmers and consumers.

The Centre has increased the existing government guarantee to Rs 45,000 crore for procuring pulses, oilseeds, and copra at Minimum Support Price (MSP). This move will encourage farmers to grow more of these crops and help the country achieve self-sufficiency, reducing dependency on imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)