Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman Launches NPS Vatsalya Scheme for Children’s Future

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the NPS Vatsalya scheme, aimed at helping parents save for their children’s future through a pension account. The scheme requires a minimum contribution of Rs 1,000 and allows withdrawals upon the child turning 60. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are among the lenders supporting this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has inaugurated the NPS Vatsalya scheme, a new initiative aimed at enabling parents to secure their children's financial future by investing in a pension account.

Under the scheme, parents can subscribe either online or by visiting a bank or post office, with an initial contribution of Rs 1,000, and an annual contribution of the same amount required thereafter.

The NPS Vatsalya scheme, which converts to a regular NPS account once the child turns 18, was first announced in the FY25 Budget. It has already seen support from major lenders like ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024