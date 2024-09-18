Nirmala Sitharaman Launches NPS Vatsalya Scheme for Children’s Future

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has inaugurated the NPS Vatsalya scheme, a new initiative aimed at enabling parents to secure their children's financial future by investing in a pension account.

Under the scheme, parents can subscribe either online or by visiting a bank or post office, with an initial contribution of Rs 1,000, and an annual contribution of the same amount required thereafter.

The NPS Vatsalya scheme, which converts to a regular NPS account once the child turns 18, was first announced in the FY25 Budget. It has already seen support from major lenders like ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

