Left Menu

Supreme Court Defers Review Petition Hearing on PMLA Provisions to October 16

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on the review petition challenging the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) till October 16. The decision followed a request from the Solicitor General and the unavailability of one of the judges, Justice C T Ravikumar. Previously, concerns were raised about the PMLA's provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:09 IST
Supreme Court Defers Review Petition Hearing on PMLA Provisions to October 16
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has deferred the hearing on the review petition challenging several provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to October 16. The decision was made on Wednesday, following a request from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and the unavailability of Justice C T Ravikumar, a member of the three-judge bench.

The initial hearing was scheduled for October 3, but Justice Surya Kant, who leads the bench, announced the new date after consulting the involved lawyers. He highlighted the court's commitment to a thorough examination of the legal issues at hand, despite previously expressing embarrassment over delays in hearings.

The petitioners, represented by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, are seeking a reconsideration of a judgment that upheld various PMLA provisions. The center, defending the Act, emphasized its importance in combating money laundering and aligning with international standards. The court has assured all parties ample opportunity to present their arguments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024