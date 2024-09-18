Supreme Court Defers Review Petition Hearing on PMLA Provisions to October 16

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has deferred the hearing on the review petition challenging several provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to October 16. The decision was made on Wednesday, following a request from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and the unavailability of Justice C T Ravikumar, a member of the three-judge bench.

The initial hearing was scheduled for October 3, but Justice Surya Kant, who leads the bench, announced the new date after consulting the involved lawyers. He highlighted the court's commitment to a thorough examination of the legal issues at hand, despite previously expressing embarrassment over delays in hearings.

The petitioners, represented by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, are seeking a reconsideration of a judgment that upheld various PMLA provisions. The center, defending the Act, emphasized its importance in combating money laundering and aligning with international standards. The court has assured all parties ample opportunity to present their arguments.

