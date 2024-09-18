Left Menu

Oswal Pumps Set to Launch IPO for Fundraising

Haryana-based Oswal Pumps is gearing up for an IPO to raise funds, including a fresh equity issue worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale by promoter Vivek Gupta. The funds will be used for capital expenditures, investments, new manufacturing units, and other corporate purposes. The company has seen a significant increase in revenue and profit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana-based Oswal Pumps has submitted preliminary documents to the capital markets regulator, SEBI, for a forthcoming initial public offering (IPO). The IPO comprises a fresh equity issue amounting to Rs 1,000 crore as well as an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.13 crore equity shares by promoter Vivek Gupta, as per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed recently.

The firm might also opt for a pre-IPO placement to gather up to Rs 200 crore. Should that occur, the fresh issue size will be adjusted accordingly. Proceeds from the fresh issue are slated for funding the company's capital expenditures, investing in its wholly-owned subsidiary Oswal Solar in forms of debt or equity, setting up new manufacturing units in Karnal, Haryana, as well as for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

Oswal Pumps, which started operations in 2003, has evolved from manufacturing low-speed monoblock pumps to a diversified product line including grid-connected and solar-powered pumps, electric motors, and solar modules. The company's distribution network has widened to 636 as of March-end 2023. Revenue soared by 97% to Rs 758.6 crore in fiscal 2024, with profit after tax reaching Rs 97.66 crore. IIFL Securities, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial and Nuvama Wealth Management are managing the IPO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024