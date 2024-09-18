Left Menu

PFC Delivers Record Rs 4,455 Crore Dividend for 2023-24

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) announced a record dividend distribution of Rs 4,455 crore for the financial year 2023-24. The government received Rs 2,495 crore, including Rs 462 crore as the final dividend. This marks the highest-ever dividend and profit after tax for PFC in any financial year.

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has paid a final dividend of Rs 462 crore to the Government of India for 2023-24, a statement said on Wednesday.

PFC paid Rs 462 crore to the government and Rs 363 crore to other shareholders, bringing the total final dividend for 2023-24 to Rs 825 crore, the company revealed. For the financial year 2023-24, PFC distributed a colossal Rs 4,455 crore in dividends. Of this, Rs 2,495 crore, including the final dividend, was allocated to the government, which holds a 55.99% stake in the company.

This distribution marks the highest-ever dividend paid by PFC in any financial year. Additionally, PFC reported its highest-ever profit after tax amounting to Rs 14,367 crore for 2023-24.

