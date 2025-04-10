TCS Faces Uncertain Future Amid Tariff Challenges, Reports Slight Profit Dip

India's largest IT services giant, TCS, reported a 1.7% drop in its March-quarter net profit, amounting to Rs 12,224 crore, primarily due to a contraction in margins.

The Tata Group company, first to report its performance for January-March, has delayed wage hikes for its 607,000 employees, citing business uncertainties brought about by tariff challenges.

Despite the turmoil, TCS secured new projects worth USD 12.2 billion, marking the second-highest project wins ever, with ongoing focus on digital transformation projects emphasized by CEO K Krithivasan.

(With inputs from agencies.)