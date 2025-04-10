Left Menu

TCS Faces Uncertain Future Amid Tariff Challenges, Reports Slight Profit Dip

India's largest IT services company, TCS, reported a 1.7% decline in Q1 net profit to Rs 12,224 crore, driven by margin contraction. Despite uncertain business conditions and delayed wage hikes triggered by tariff issues, TCS secured new projects worth USD 12.2 billion. Its CEO remains optimistic about future revenue growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 21:14 IST
TCS Faces Uncertain Future Amid Tariff Challenges, Reports Slight Profit Dip
  • Country:
  • India

India's largest IT services giant, TCS, reported a 1.7% drop in its March-quarter net profit, amounting to Rs 12,224 crore, primarily due to a contraction in margins.

The Tata Group company, first to report its performance for January-March, has delayed wage hikes for its 607,000 employees, citing business uncertainties brought about by tariff challenges.

Despite the turmoil, TCS secured new projects worth USD 12.2 billion, marking the second-highest project wins ever, with ongoing focus on digital transformation projects emphasized by CEO K Krithivasan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

