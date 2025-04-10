The Wild West of Misinformation: Profiting Amid Disaster

The spread of misinformation on social media has intensified in the aftermath of the Myanmar earthquake, with false news and content creators profiting immensely. Exploitative posts prey on heightened fears, drawing ad revenue that enriches both creators and platforms.

Experts warn that miscaptioned images and fake videos can incite panic and distrust, complicating disaster response and recovery efforts. The absence of stringent content regulations in the digital realm allows fraudulent narratives to flourish unchecked.

Despite major platforms taking steps to combat false information, the challenge remains vast. Efforts from governments, civil groups, and local media are essential to stem the flow of misinformation and safeguard public perception during crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)