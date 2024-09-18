Left Menu

Indian REITs Association Unveils Data Benchmarking Institutions to Boost Investor Confidence

The Indian REITs Association (IRA) has launched 'Data Benchmarking Institutions (DBIs)' to provide detailed information on real estate investment trusts (REITs) in India. This initiative aims to enhance transparency, improve market efficiency, and empower investors with data-driven decisions through comprehensive and comparable data on REITs’ performance.

In a significant move to empower investors, the Indian REITs Association (IRA) announced the launch of 'Data Benchmarking Institutions (DBIs)' on Wednesday, designed to provide detailed information on real estate investment trusts (REITs) in India.

The association emphasized that DBIs would serve as a centralized repository of standardized and comparable data, enhancing transparency and ease of access to information within India's burgeoning REIT sector. This initiative is seen as pivotal for the sector's growth by building a robust information database and improving market efficiency.

Under the guidance of SEBI, leading financial services firms CareEdge, CAMS, and KFintech have developed platforms to house critical REIT-related data. These platforms aim to assist investors in making informed decisions through comprehensive data and analysis on various REIT performances.

The DBIs will offer detailed data on REIT performance, operational metrics, valuation standards, and disclosures, enabling investors to make well-informed, data-driven decisions. The introduction of regulatory guidelines in 2014 marked the beginning of REITs in India, leading to the successful listing of Embassy REIT in 2019, followed by other REITs in subsequent years.

