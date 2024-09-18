Left Menu

MHI Celebrates FAME II Success and Launches PM E-DRIVE to Accelerate EV Adoption

During the event, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy commended the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in steering India towards net zero emissions by 2070.

Secretary Kamran Rizvi praised industry leaders for their contributions to the FAME II scheme, highlighting its role in enhancing domestic value addition in the EV sector. Image Credit:
  India
  • India

The Ministry of Heavy Industries hosted the event titled “FAME’s Success in Transforming India’s EV Landscape: From Vision to Reality” at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Union Minister of Heavy Industries & Steel, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, alongside Secretary of the Ministry, Shri Kamran Rizvi, senior officials, and automotive industry leaders, gathered to celebrate the achievements of the FAME II scheme.

During the event, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy commended the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in steering India towards net zero emissions by 2070. He stated, “This initiative is pivotal in advancing our nation toward a greener, technologically advanced, and economically prosperous future. The FAME scheme exemplifies the government’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transportation.”

The Minister emphasized the importance of ongoing innovation and investment, expressing confidence in India’s leadership in global electric mobility transformation. He introduced the newly approved PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme, designed to accelerate electric vehicle adoption through substantial incentives and essential charging infrastructure.

Secretary Kamran Rizvi praised industry leaders for their contributions to the FAME II scheme, highlighting its role in enhancing domestic value addition in the EV sector. He underscored the urgency of addressing climate change in alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision for a sustainable future.

Key achievements under FAME II from April 1, 2019, to August 31, 2024, include:

14,32,450 e-2Ws funded by ₹4,924 crore

1,65,806 e-3Ws funded by ₹1,116 crore

22,637 e-4Ws funded by ₹537 crore

6,862 e-buses funded by ₹3,009 crore

₹913 crore allocated for 10,763 Electric Vehicle Public Charging Stations (EVPCS)

Total fuel saved: 4.29 crore litres

Total CO2 emissions reduced: 1.2 lakh tonnes

With the launch of the PM E-DRIVE Scheme, the Ministry aims to further promote sustainable and inclusive mobility, driving EV adoption and boosting local innovation and manufacturing. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s ambitious goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2070.

Additionally, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) announced a dividend of ₹54,99,12,601 for the financial year 2023-24, further showcasing the momentum in India’s industrial sector.

 

