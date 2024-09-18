Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces New Initiatives to Boost Agriculture and Farmer Welfare in Bihar

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced a series of farmer-friendly initiatives for Bihar during a high-level meeting with Bihar’s Agriculture Minister, Shri Mangal Pandey, at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi.

The meeting focused on key decisions aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and supporting farmers in the state. A significant outcome was the agreement to establish an APEDA office in Krishi Bhawan, Bihar, designed to facilitate the export of agricultural products and improve convenience for local farmers.

Shri Chouhan emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government is committed to uplifting farmers in Bihar. He directed the Union Agriculture Ministry to provide support for hybrid and advanced seeds and responded positively to Bihar’s request for increased funding under the National Agriculture Development Scheme, approving the release of the second installment of this scheme.

Highlighting Bihar’s impressive performance in agriculture, Shri Chouhan also called for increased allocations for the Krishonnati Yojana. He announced plans to upgrade the Regional Maize Research and Seed Production Center of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in Bihar to a state-of-the-art facility, ensuring it meets modern agricultural requirements.

Furthermore, the Minister provided guidance to support litchi and honey producers, emphasizing the importance of these crops in Bihar’s agricultural landscape. The empowerment of the NRC Makhana was also discussed as a means to further benefit local farmers.

Shri Chouhan reiterated that the Central Government, under Prime Minister Modi, is taking extensive measures for the welfare of farmers, with a particular focus on those in Bihar. These initiatives aim to strengthen the agricultural sector and improve the livelihoods of farmers across the state.