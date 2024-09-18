Left Menu

High Voter Turnout Marks Peaceful Polling in Jammu and Kashmir

Deputy Inspector General Shridhar Patil reports high voter turnout and tight security during the first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Kishtwar district led with 70.03% voter turnout. The polling process continues smoothly with a collective effort from state police, CAPF, and the Army ensuring safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:46 IST
Deputy Inspector General, Shridhar Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
High voter turnout characterized the inaugural phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shridhar Patil. He noted the significant queues outside polling stations in the districts of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban.

Speaking to ANI, DIG Patil said, 'Polling is underway in Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban. Enthusiasm is high, with almost 60% of votes cast peacefully. People truly are celebrating the festival of democracy.' Addressing security measures, he added, 'Adequate security is deployed in vulnerable areas. State police, CAPF, and the Army are working synergistically.'

Despite recent terror threats, voter turnout remained high, reflecting public defiance against terrorist interference. By 3 pm, Kishtwar had the highest turnout at 70.03%. Voting across 24 assembly constituencies will conclude at 6 pm, with subsequent phases on September 25 and October 1. Vote counting is set for October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

