AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Contests ED Arrest in Delhi High Court

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), claiming it violates his fundamental rights. The ED is investigating alleged irregularities and money laundering during his tenure as the Delhi Waqf Board chairperson. The court will hear his plea soon.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Contests ED Arrest in Delhi High Court
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan has approached the Delhi High Court with a petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In his plea, Khan asserts that the ED's actions have infringed on his fundamental and human rights, characterizing his arrest as an "unprecedented assault" on the core principles of the Indian Constitution.

Khan, the MLA from Okhla, claims his arrest in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities during his tenure as the Delhi Waqf Board chairperson, is unjustifiable. He states that his detention was solely due to his refusal to issue a self-incriminating statement, which he contends is not legal grounds for arrest.

The plea further emphasizes that the ED has failed to provide any substantial evidence linking him to money laundering activities. Khan argues that the lack of incriminating evidence makes his arrest illegal and is a violation of his constitutional rights to liberty. The Delhi High Court is expected to hear his plea soon as he remains held in judicial custody at Tihar Jail, while the ED continues its investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

