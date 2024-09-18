Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Madhya Pradesh: Seven Dead, Eleven Injured

A devastating accident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, left seven dead and 11 injured after a loading auto collided with a truck. The Chief Minister announced financial aid for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:41 IST
ASP Suryakant Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic accident claimed the lives of seven individuals, including three women, and left 11 others severely injured in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. The collision occurred between a loading auto and a truck near Nunji village on the Sihora-Majhgawan road, confirmed a police official.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma reported that the injured were promptly rushed to Sihora hospital and assured that strict action would be taken against the truck driver. The police arrived swiftly at the scene upon receiving the information. Financial assistance has been declared by the Chief Minister, Collector, and the local MLA for the injured and deceased's families.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister expressed profound sorrow over the tragic event, announcing Rs 2 lakh for each deceased's family and Rs 50,000 for each injured individual, along with free medical treatment. The district administration has been directed to ensure proper care for the injured. 'May Baba Mahakal grant peace to the departed souls and strength to their families,' CM Yadav stated on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

