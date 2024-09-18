Left Menu

PDP's Gulzar Ahmad Dar Eyes Youth Employment, Confident in Assembly Election Victory

PDP candidate Gulzar Ahmad Dar aims to provide youth employment and development, hopeful of winning the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. He is receiving strong public support, acknowledges Jamaat-e-Islami's democratic stance, and comments on the influence of Congress and NC in his constituency.

PDP's Gulzar Ahmad Dar Eyes Youth Employment, Confident in Assembly Election Victory
PDP candidate Gulzar Ahmad Dar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Gulzar Ahmad Dar has announced his commitment to providing employment opportunities for the youth, expressing optimism about his chances in the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Representing the Damhal Hanji Pora constituency, he noted the significant support he has been receiving from the public and emphasized his focus on regional development.

"I am hopeful that I will win the elections, as I am getting huge support from the public. I visited around 30 to 40 polling stations, and the response has been very positive," Dar shared. He also welcomed the involvement of Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) in the elections, praising their consistent support for democratic processes.

Dar reflected on JEI's historical commitment to democracy, even during challenging times. He remarked, "In 1996, during a period of political turmoil, JEI participated in elections despite adversities. They have always stood by democratic principles." Addressing the alliance of Congress and the National Conference, Dar commented on their limited influence in his area, particularly that of Congress, which he believes won't significantly impact his constituency.

Outlining the PDP manifesto, he emphasized development, employment, and health systems as key priorities. "Whether it's a member of the Assembly, a sarpanch, or an MP, their primary duty is regional development. Our focus includes infrastructure enhancements, drinking water, electricity, and healthcare services. Additionally, we need to create employment opportunities, leveraging our region's natural beauty and resources," Dar stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

