Union Cabinet Greenlights Next Generation Launch Vehicle Development for Space Ambitions

In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the development of the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV). The initiative is pivotal in realizing the government's objective of establishing and operating the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, alongside gearing up for an Indian crewed moon landing by 2040.

Detailing the Cabinet's decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the NGLV would enhance payload capacity by threefold while costing just 1.5 times more than the current LVM3. The advanced launch vehicle, which boasts reusability, promises affordable space access and incorporates modular green propulsion systems.

An official release elaborated that India's space aspirations during the Amrit Kaal necessitate human-rated, high-payload, reusable launch vehicles. Hence, the NGLV project will be developed to feature a 30-tonne payload capacity to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and a reusable first stage.

India has already achieved self-sufficiency in launching satellites up to 10 tonnes to LEO and 4 tonnes to Geo-Synchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) using PSLV, GSLV, LVM3, and SSLV launch vehicles. The new NGLV development will involve substantial Indian industry participation, fostering a seamless shift to its operational phase once development concludes.

The NGLV project will include three developmental flights (D1, D2, and D3) over an eight-year development timeline. The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 8240 crore for the project, covering development costs, three developmental flights, essential facility establishments, program management, and launch campaigns.

The development of the NGLV will support national and commercial missions like human spaceflight to the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, lunar and inter-planetary explorations, as well as communication and earth observation satellite constellations, enriching the country's space ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)