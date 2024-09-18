CPI's Rajya Sabha MP Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Criticizes RSS

In a strong rebuttal to the cabinet's One Nation, One Election (ONOE) proposal, Rajya Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader P Sandosh Kumar voiced consistent opposition to perceived anti-federal moves on Wednesday, asserting that such policies undermine state rights.

Kumar reiterated that the CPI has vociferously opposed ONOE across multiple platforms, including presentations before the Law Commission and the Ramnath Kovind Committee. He further accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of trying to impose uniformity across the country, including in the electoral process.

"RSS aims to enforce homogeneity in every aspect of life, extending now to our elections. After pushing for one tax, one language, one culture, and one religion, they are steering towards one election, one party, and one leader," stated Kumar. He also expressed concerns over the recent Lok Sabha elections, suggesting impartiality issues with the Election Commission, and called for comprehensive electoral reforms, inclusive of state funding for elections as recommended by the Indrajit Gupta Committee.

This proposal for simultaneous elections was recently cleared by the Cabinet and originated from an 18,626-page report by a high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. To become law, it needs parliamentary approval from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)