Left Menu

CPI's Rajya Sabha MP Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Criticizes RSS

Rajya Sabha MP and CPI leader P Sandosh Kumar opposes the cabinet's One Nation, One Election proposal. He criticizes the RSS for imposing homogeneity, raises concerns about the Election Commission's impartiality, and demands comprehensive electoral reforms. The proposal, proposed by a committee led by Ram Nath Kovind, awaits parliamentary approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:12 IST
CPI's Rajya Sabha MP Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Criticizes RSS
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuttal to the cabinet's One Nation, One Election (ONOE) proposal, Rajya Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader P Sandosh Kumar voiced consistent opposition to perceived anti-federal moves on Wednesday, asserting that such policies undermine state rights.

Kumar reiterated that the CPI has vociferously opposed ONOE across multiple platforms, including presentations before the Law Commission and the Ramnath Kovind Committee. He further accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of trying to impose uniformity across the country, including in the electoral process.

"RSS aims to enforce homogeneity in every aspect of life, extending now to our elections. After pushing for one tax, one language, one culture, and one religion, they are steering towards one election, one party, and one leader," stated Kumar. He also expressed concerns over the recent Lok Sabha elections, suggesting impartiality issues with the Election Commission, and called for comprehensive electoral reforms, inclusive of state funding for elections as recommended by the Indrajit Gupta Committee.

This proposal for simultaneous elections was recently cleared by the Cabinet and originated from an 18,626-page report by a high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. To become law, it needs parliamentary approval from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024