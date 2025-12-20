Left Menu

Chief Election Commissioner Visits Temples, Discusses Electoral Reforms in Hyderabad

Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar prayed at a temple in Hyderabad before planning meetings to enhance electoral processes. He also visited local heritage sites. Meanwhile, the Election Commission released a draft electoral roll for Tamil Nadu, with final publication in 2026. An enumeration process in the state highlights adjustments in the voter's list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 23:45 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar visited the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Hyderabad with his family, offering prayers before engaging in discussions on electoral reform. After his spiritual engagement, Kumar announced plans to meet with Booth Level Officers to strategize on enhancing the efficiency and integrity of the electoral process.

During his time in Hyderabad, Kumar, along with his family, visited notable landmarks including the Srisailam Devastham to seek divine blessings and the Golconda Fort, appreciating local heritage. Discussions with the Booth Level Officers aim to address key challenges in conducting fair elections efficiently.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has released a draft electoral roll for Tamil Nadu, targeting a final publication date of February 2, 2026. This follows an intensive revision exercise ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, identifying deceased voters and multiple registrations. Voter appeals and new registrations are encouraged during a designated claims period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

