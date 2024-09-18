Manish Sisodia Commends Delhi Govt Schools: Future Olympians in Making

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia commended the city's government schools on Wednesday, claiming that they are nurturing future Olympians. His remarks came during the Zonal Athletic Meet held in West Vinod Nagar.

As the chief guest, Sisodia, who also served as Education Minister, expressed satisfaction with the educational progress seen during his hiatus. He asserted that the performance gap between government and private schools has been effectively bridged. The event featured mesmerizing band performances by students, which underscored its success. Addressing young participants, Sisodia said, "Today, sports talents from both government and private schools are present here. These are the players of future Olympic and Commonwealth Games events."

Sisodia further added, "Many of these children will represent us on international platforms like the Commonwealth Games, Olympics, Asian Games, or National Games. We will proudly declare that they were once part of our local sporting community." He congratulated everyone on their future prospects and noted that during his 1.5-year absence, the educational system has advanced rather than regressed.

The former Education Minister observed that while two groups came from private schools, the majority were from government schools. "It's amazing to see no performance disparity between the two," Sisodia said. Praising students' march-pasts, he saluted teachers and facilitators for closing the gap between different types of schools.

Sharing his vision, Sisodia stated, "I see potential Olympians among you. Progressing from the zone to district, national, and international levels is a significant achievement." He encouraged all children to participate in sports, emphasizing that this contributes to a fit and healthy future workforce. "In the future, the country will benefit from having fit IAS, IPS officers, CEOs, and business people," he added.

Sisodia remarked that nurturing sports within schools ensures the emergence of good players. He emphasized that fitness is crucial for success in any field, sharing his personal experiences. "I now see the importance of participating in such activities during childhood," he said. "Who becomes a champion depends on hard work, but I guarantee each of you will excel in life."

He concluded by stressing the role of sports in maintaining long-term health, especially for those entering various professions, and urged sports authorities to focus on developing both excellent athletes and fit professionals.

