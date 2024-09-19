Left Menu

Frenzied Efforts Persist to Rescue Toddler From Dausa Borewell

In Dausa, rescue operations continue for a two-year-old girl who fell into an open borewell. Despite setbacks like intermittent rain, teams from the NDRF, SDRF, and local officials are working tirelessly to save the conscious child, digging parallel and horizontal tunnels to reach her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:57 IST
Rescue operations being carried out by NDRF and SDRF in Bandikui (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In Dausa, intense rescue operations are ongoing for a two-year-old girl who fell into an open borewell on Wednesday. With efforts extending into Thursday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have diligently dug 31 feet parallel and 12 feet horizontally to reach the conscious child.

Yogesh Kumar, Assistant Commander of NDRF, remarked, "We have dug 31 feet of the ground in a parallel manner and 12 feet of ground has been dug horizontally until now. The child is conscious and we are trying to take care of her." The rescue efforts have been hampered by intermittent rain.

Local teams from Lalsot and officials from the district administration, including District Collector Devendra Kumar and Superintendent of Police Ranjita Sharma, have also been heavily involved in the operation. Ranjit Sharma stated, "We are putting efforts into doing it fast, as she is a child, and she has already spent more than 5 hours. We are implementing multiple methods to safely rescue her."

The team has employed cameras to monitor the child's condition and movement. Devendra Kumar confirmed that medical teams are on-site to provide necessary oxygen supplies. The collective aim remains to ensure her quick and safe retrieval from the borewell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

