Two More Arrested in Hashim Baba Gang Case

In a joint operation on Thursday morning, the Delhi Special Police Cell and the Meerut Special Task Force (STF) apprehended two more key members of the notorious Hashim Baba gang. The suspects, Anas Khan (18) and Asad Ameen (21), were captured in connection with the brutal daylight murder of Nadir Shah, a 35-year-old gym owner, in South Delhi on September 12.

According to the Delhi Special Police Cell, Anas and Asad were shot in the leg during an encounter with law enforcement. A case has been registered under FIR No. 375/24 dated September 19, 2024, under sections including 221, 132, 109, and 3(5)(B) BNS at PS Khatauli, UP. The suspects were found in possession of a stolen Kia Seltos, identified through e-FIR No. 027183, dated April 8, 2024, from PS Patel Nagar, Delhi.

The police recovered three pistols and nine live cartridges from the detained individuals. Anas Khan was found to be involved in four other criminal cases in Delhi. The police had been tracking their movements in Ghaziabad and Delhi, leading to the encounter on the Delhi-Haridwar Highway near Bhainsi villa in Khatauli at 4 a.m. on Thursday. In the ensuing exchange of fire, both suspects sustained bullet injuries and were later taken to a nearby government hospital.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had arrested a fifth suspect in the case, identified as Sajid, following the previous arrests of Nitlesh Tiwari, Vishal Verma, Akash Yadav, and Naveen Balayan. All suspects were presented in court and remanded to police custody for 10 days. The investigation intensified after a CCTV camera captured the brutal shooting on a busy road in Greater Kailash-1 colony.

(With inputs from agencies.)