Left Menu

Two More Arrested in Hashim Baba Gang Case

Delhi Special Police Cell and Meerut STF arrested Anas Khan and Asad Ameen, two sharp henchmen of the Hashim Baba gang, in connection with the murder of gym owner Nadir Shah. The suspects were wounded in an encounter with police, who recovered stolen items and firearms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:01 IST
Two More Arrested in Hashim Baba Gang Case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation on Thursday morning, the Delhi Special Police Cell and the Meerut Special Task Force (STF) apprehended two more key members of the notorious Hashim Baba gang. The suspects, Anas Khan (18) and Asad Ameen (21), were captured in connection with the brutal daylight murder of Nadir Shah, a 35-year-old gym owner, in South Delhi on September 12.

According to the Delhi Special Police Cell, Anas and Asad were shot in the leg during an encounter with law enforcement. A case has been registered under FIR No. 375/24 dated September 19, 2024, under sections including 221, 132, 109, and 3(5)(B) BNS at PS Khatauli, UP. The suspects were found in possession of a stolen Kia Seltos, identified through e-FIR No. 027183, dated April 8, 2024, from PS Patel Nagar, Delhi.

The police recovered three pistols and nine live cartridges from the detained individuals. Anas Khan was found to be involved in four other criminal cases in Delhi. The police had been tracking their movements in Ghaziabad and Delhi, leading to the encounter on the Delhi-Haridwar Highway near Bhainsi villa in Khatauli at 4 a.m. on Thursday. In the ensuing exchange of fire, both suspects sustained bullet injuries and were later taken to a nearby government hospital.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had arrested a fifth suspect in the case, identified as Sajid, following the previous arrests of Nitlesh Tiwari, Vishal Verma, Akash Yadav, and Naveen Balayan. All suspects were presented in court and remanded to police custody for 10 days. The investigation intensified after a CCTV camera captured the brutal shooting on a busy road in Greater Kailash-1 colony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024