Govt Deploys Data Collection Vans to Combat Potholes and Improve Road Safety

The Government is launching a nationwide rollout of data collection vans aimed at better understanding the condition of New Zealand’s road network, Transport Minister Simeon Brown announced. This initiative is part of a strategy to prevent potholes and enhance road safety.

“Increasing productivity is crucial for rebuilding our economy, and improved data collection will support a safer, more efficient road network,” Brown stated. He recently rode in one of the new Consistent Condition Data Collection (CCDC) vans, which are set to transform the way road conditions are monitored.

These CCDC vans will provide consistent, high-quality surface condition data, replacing outdated manual inspections that are often inaccurate and pose safety risks for inspectors. “With these vans, we can identify areas needing pothole prevention more effectively and ensure consistent data collection across all Road Controlling Authorities (RCAs),” Brown explained.

Surveys are currently being conducted in major areas, including Auckland, Christchurch, Tauranga, and more, with plans to cover around 80,000 kilometers of local roads over the next ten months. This data will help RCAs prioritize maintenance and reduce potholes significantly.

Additionally, the Government has approved a record 91 percent funding increase for pothole prevention on State Highways and a 50 percent boost for local roads. “These investments are critical for resealing, rehabilitation, and drainage maintenance,” Brown noted.

The CCDC initiative aligns with NZTA’s new performance and efficiency plan, designed to ensure value for money in road spending and to address pothole issues directly. “Our focus is on delivering better outcomes for New Zealanders, allowing them to travel quickly and safely,” Brown concluded, emphasizing the commitment to improving road infrastructure across the country.

 

