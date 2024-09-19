Left Menu

Deadly Collision on Sion Bridge Claims Two Lives, Three Injured

A motorcycle and scooter crash on Sion Bridge resulted in two deaths and three injuries. The incident involved a wrong-way driver. Police and emergency services arrived promptly, but two of the injured succumbed to their injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:44 IST
Deadly Collision on Sion Bridge Claims Two Lives, Three Injured
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck early Thursday morning on the Sion Bridge as two people were killed and three others injured in a devastating collision between a motorcycle and scooter, police reported. The accident occurred due to wrong-way driving at high speed, resulting in a catastrophic impact.

Upon receiving reports, police and emergency services promptly arrived at the scene and transported all injured individuals to a Sion hospital. Animesh More was declared dead on arrival, while Ashfaq Ansari succumbed to his injuries later. One person remains in critical condition.

The victims have been identified as Animesh More (23) and Ashfaq Ansari (28). The injured include Amol Kunchikaurve (20), Vignesh Sarvade (20), and Mehendi Sayed (30). The Vikroli residents were heading for Ganesh idol immersion, while the Shivaji Nagar natives were on their way home after visiting Jama Masjid. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024