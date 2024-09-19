Deadly Collision on Sion Bridge Claims Two Lives, Three Injured

Tragedy struck early Thursday morning on the Sion Bridge as two people were killed and three others injured in a devastating collision between a motorcycle and scooter, police reported. The accident occurred due to wrong-way driving at high speed, resulting in a catastrophic impact.

Upon receiving reports, police and emergency services promptly arrived at the scene and transported all injured individuals to a Sion hospital. Animesh More was declared dead on arrival, while Ashfaq Ansari succumbed to his injuries later. One person remains in critical condition.

The victims have been identified as Animesh More (23) and Ashfaq Ansari (28). The injured include Amol Kunchikaurve (20), Vignesh Sarvade (20), and Mehendi Sayed (30). The Vikroli residents were heading for Ganesh idol immersion, while the Shivaji Nagar natives were on their way home after visiting Jama Masjid. (ANI)

