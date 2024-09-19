Left Menu

NIA Raids in Bihar: Crackdown on Naxal-linked Unlawful Activities

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Bihar's Aurangabad district to investigate unlawful activities linked to Naxal members. This follows the arrest of two individuals, Rohit Rai and Pramod Yadav, previously apprehended with illegal arms and alleged ties to CPI (Maoist).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:20 IST
NIA Raids in Bihar: Crackdown on Naxal-linked Unlawful Activities
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched searches at five locations in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Thursday, targeting unlawful activities tied to Naxalite members. This action stems from an investigation originating on August 7, 2023, and officially taken over by the NIA on September 26, 2023, according to sources.

A prior FIR revealed that Bihar Police arrested two individuals, Rohit Rai, also known as Prakash, and Pramod Yadav, in the village of Dihuri Nahar within the Goh Police Station's jurisdiction on August 7. Recovered from them were two country-made pistols, 15 live rounds, and literature related to the CPI (Maoist) Magadh Zonal Sangathnic Committee. The duo admitted their affiliation with the banned CPI (Maoist) organization and disclosed plans to extort money from local contractors and brick kiln owners, earmarking funds for Naxal activities.

The initial case included serious charges under sections of the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act). The case was later transferred to the NIA due to its gravity and national security implications. Following these developments, the NIA re-registered the case on September 26, 2023, assigning Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Pratap Singh as the Chief Investigation Officer to spearhead further inquiries. The investigation remains active as authorities seek additional evidence and aim to identify other involved suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024