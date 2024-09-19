NIA Raids in Bihar: Crackdown on Naxal-linked Unlawful Activities

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched searches at five locations in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Thursday, targeting unlawful activities tied to Naxalite members. This action stems from an investigation originating on August 7, 2023, and officially taken over by the NIA on September 26, 2023, according to sources.

A prior FIR revealed that Bihar Police arrested two individuals, Rohit Rai, also known as Prakash, and Pramod Yadav, in the village of Dihuri Nahar within the Goh Police Station's jurisdiction on August 7. Recovered from them were two country-made pistols, 15 live rounds, and literature related to the CPI (Maoist) Magadh Zonal Sangathnic Committee. The duo admitted their affiliation with the banned CPI (Maoist) organization and disclosed plans to extort money from local contractors and brick kiln owners, earmarking funds for Naxal activities.

The initial case included serious charges under sections of the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act). The case was later transferred to the NIA due to its gravity and national security implications. Following these developments, the NIA re-registered the case on September 26, 2023, assigning Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Pratap Singh as the Chief Investigation Officer to spearhead further inquiries. The investigation remains active as authorities seek additional evidence and aim to identify other involved suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)