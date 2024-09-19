India Predicts Record Kharif Rice Production Despite Weather Setbacks

India's kharif rice production is set to exceed last year's figures, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday. He emphasized that despite crop damage from heavy rains in areas like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the overall production remains optimistic.

Chouhan noted, "Rice sowing has progressed very well, thanks to good rainfall. While some regions have experienced heavy rains causing damage, this will not lower overall production. In fact, rice production is poised to be better than last year," he stated during a press conference.

Kharif rice, which accounts for around 70% of India's total rice production, is usually harvested around November. For the crop year 2023-24, production stood at 114.36 million tonnes according to government estimates. Total rice acreage has increased by 1.64 million hectares, reaching 41 million hectares as of last week.

