YES BANK and Paisabazaar Launch PaisaSave Credit Card with Lucrative Cashback Offers
Paisabazaar and YES BANK have partnered to introduce the YES BANK Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card, which offers significant cashback on online and offline purchases. The card comes with no joining fee, an annual fee waiver under conditions, and the option for a virtual credit card, enhancing its appeal for value-conscious shoppers.
Country:
- India
Paisabazaar, India's premier consumer credit marketplace, and YES BANK, the sixth largest private sector bank in India, have teamed up to launch the YES BANK Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card. This new co-branded card aims to reward frequent shoppers with substantial cashback on both online and offline purchases, making it a must-have for those looking to save on everyday transactions.
The PaisaSave Credit Card offers notable features such as 3% cashback on online purchases from popular platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and 1.5% cashback on further online transactions post a INR 5,000 monthly limit. Offline purchases also earn 1.5% cashback, and there's a 1% fuel surcharge waiver at all fuel stations. In addition, users can opt for a virtual YES BANK Rupay Credit Card to make UPI payments seamlessly.
Anil Singh, Country Head - Credit Cards and Merchant Acquiring at YES BANK, noted that this partnership aims to provide a card that meets the everyday needs of modern consumers. Naveen Kukreja, Co-founder & CEO of Paisabazaar, emphasized that the card is designed for young, digital-savvy shoppers. The card has no joining fee, and its annual fee can be waived from the second year if spending thresholds are met.
