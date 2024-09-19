IDFC FIRST Bank Launches Ashva Credit Card for Modern Indian Consumers
IDFC FIRST Bank has unveiled the Ashva Credit Card, catering to the modern and affluent Indian demographic. Powered by Visa, this card combines India's rich cultural heritage with contemporary luxuries, offering numerous premium benefits like low forex charges, airport lounge access, and exclusive rewards. Available now for eligible customers.
- Country:
- India
IDFC FIRST Bank has introduced the Ashva Credit Card, designed for modern and affluent Indian customers, combining the country's rich cultural heritage with contemporary luxuries. The Visa-powered card offers numerous premium benefits, aiming to enhance the financial and lifestyle needs of its users.
Key features of the Ashva Credit Card include exceptionally low forex charges, high reward points, airport lounge access, trip cancellation cover, and a variety of lifestyle perks like movie ticket discounts and golf privileges. An independent survey highlights that affluent customers highly prefer metal variant credit cards for their unique design and feel.
IDFC FIRST Bank prides itself on ethical banking, transparency, and customer-friendly services. The Ashva Credit Card is now available to eligible customers, representing the bank's commitment to providing innovative and culturally resonant financial solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)