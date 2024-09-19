IDFC FIRST Bank Launches Ashva Credit Card for Modern Indian Consumers

IDFC FIRST Bank has introduced the Ashva Credit Card, designed for modern and affluent Indian customers, combining the country's rich cultural heritage with contemporary luxuries. The Visa-powered card offers numerous premium benefits, aiming to enhance the financial and lifestyle needs of its users.

Key features of the Ashva Credit Card include exceptionally low forex charges, high reward points, airport lounge access, trip cancellation cover, and a variety of lifestyle perks like movie ticket discounts and golf privileges. An independent survey highlights that affluent customers highly prefer metal variant credit cards for their unique design and feel.

IDFC FIRST Bank prides itself on ethical banking, transparency, and customer-friendly services. The Ashva Credit Card is now available to eligible customers, representing the bank's commitment to providing innovative and culturally resonant financial solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)