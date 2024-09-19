Rajnath Singh Applauds Indian Navy’s Role in Indo-Pacific Security at Naval Commanders' Conference

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday extolled the Indian Navy for its pivotal role in enhancing peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region. He described the area as valuable and sensitive due to its economic, geopolitical, trade, and security significance. Singh was addressing the second edition of the Naval Commanders' Conference in the national capital.

"A significant portion of the world's trade traverses this region, which underscores its value. Simultaneously, threats like piracy, hijacking, drone and missile attacks, and disruptions of sea cable connections make it incredibly sensitive. Our Navy's contribution to safeguarding the economic interests of Indo-Pacific nations and ensuring smooth movement of goods in the Indian Ocean has garnered international acclaim. India is now seen as a preferred security partner in this strategic area, and we will provide necessary security whenever required," Singh emphasized. He also called on the Commanders to remain vigilant and prepared for any situation in the current volatile global landscape.

Singh reiterated the government's commitment, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to bolster the Indian Navy with advanced ships and submarines, aiming for 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliance). He noted the construction of 64 ships and submarines in Indian shipyards, with orders for 24 additional platforms. Over the past five years, more than two-thirds of the Navy's modernization budget has been directed towards indigenous procurement, accelerating the domestic defense ecosystem's development. Singh encouraged further initiatives to achieve full self-reliance by 2047, transforming the Navy from a 'Buyer' to a 'Builder'.

Addressing the importance of joint operations and resource optimization, Singh highlighted the need for enhanced coordination between the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard to bolster maritime security. The biannual Naval Commanders' Conference, a key strategic, operational, and administrative deliberation platform, is particularly significant against evolving geopolitical dynamics, regional challenges, and maritime security complexities in West Asia.

