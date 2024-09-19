Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Accused for Submitting Forged Medical Report
Delhi's Saket Court has directed police to file an FIR against Trilok Chand Chaudhary for submitting a fabricated medical report to extend his interim bail. The forgery was identified through differing handwritings and a lack of official seals. His plea for bail extension was dismissed.
Delhi's Saket Court has instructed the Delhi Police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Trilok Chand Chaudhary for submitting a falsified medical document to prolong his interim bail. His application for bail extension has been rejected by the court.
Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Dr. Sugandha Agarwal noted that the medical prescription dated September 11, 2024, presented by Chaudhary, appeared to be forged. Verification by Dr. S.K. Gupta revealed that Chaudhary never visited his OPD on the claimed date. Distinct differences in handwritings and the absence of official seals further confirmed the document's fabrication.
The court ordered the applicant to surrender to the jail superintendent within a day, citing that his actions aimed at obtaining a favorable court order. Despite his history of chronic heart disease and previous hospital visits, the court found no grounds to extend his interim bail.
