Sunsure Energy and Kirloskar Brothers Deal to Power Green Manufacturing
Sunsure Energy has signed a 13.5 MWp solar Open Access Power Purchase Agreement with Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. This deal will provide 2 crore units of clean power annually, meeting 75% of KBL’s energy needs and offsetting 14,200 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:14 IST
- India
Sunsure Energy announced on Thursday that it has inked an agreement to supply 2 crore units of clean power annually to Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL).
Under the 13.5 MWp solar Open Access Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), Sunsure Energy will deliver green energy to KBL's manufacturing units in Kirloskarvadi (Dist - Sangli) and Kohlapur.
This strategic move will not only cover 75% of the energy requirements for these facilities but also enable KBL to offset 14,200 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions each year, demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
