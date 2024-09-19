Left Menu

Sunsure Energy and Kirloskar Brothers Deal to Power Green Manufacturing

Sunsure Energy has signed a 13.5 MWp solar Open Access Power Purchase Agreement with Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. This deal will provide 2 crore units of clean power annually, meeting 75% of KBL’s energy needs and offsetting 14,200 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:14 IST
Sunsure Energy and Kirloskar Brothers Deal to Power Green Manufacturing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sunsure Energy announced on Thursday that it has inked an agreement to supply 2 crore units of clean power annually to Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL).

Under the 13.5 MWp solar Open Access Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), Sunsure Energy will deliver green energy to KBL's manufacturing units in Kirloskarvadi (Dist - Sangli) and Kohlapur.

This strategic move will not only cover 75% of the energy requirements for these facilities but also enable KBL to offset 14,200 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions each year, demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024