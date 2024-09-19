Sunsure Energy and Kirloskar Brothers Deal to Power Green Manufacturing

Sunsure Energy announced on Thursday that it has inked an agreement to supply 2 crore units of clean power annually to Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL).

Under the 13.5 MWp solar Open Access Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), Sunsure Energy will deliver green energy to KBL's manufacturing units in Kirloskarvadi (Dist - Sangli) and Kohlapur.

This strategic move will not only cover 75% of the energy requirements for these facilities but also enable KBL to offset 14,200 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions each year, demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

