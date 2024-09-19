Left Menu

SEBI Restricts Axis Capital: Merchant Banking Rules Breach

Markets regulator Sebi has barred Axis Capital from taking on new assignments as a merchant banker for debt securities. This action follows an investigation that revealed Axis Capital provided guarantees for the redemption of NCDs of Sojo Infotel, a practice not allowed under current regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued an interim order restraining Axis Capital from undertaking new assignments as a merchant banker for debt securities. This move comes in light of Axis Capital's involvement in providing guarantees for Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of Sojo Infotel.

According to Sebi, Axis Capital's guarantees toward NCDs, which were presented as underwriting, violate existing regulatory standards. This practice exposes the financial system to significant risks by potentially disrupting market order.

An inspection revealed that Axis Capital, a subsidiary of Axis Bank, acted beyond the scope of its permitted activities, incurring credit risks rather than market risks. Consequently, Sebi has ordered Axis Capital to cease all new assignments as a merchant banker for debt securities until further notice and respond within 21 days to the issues highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024