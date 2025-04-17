Left Menu

Actor Shine Tom Chacko Under Investigation for Fleeting Hotel Amid Drug Raid

Actor Shine Tom Chacko fled a hotel room during an anti-drug raid in Kochi, raising suspicions. The police, who conducted the search for another suspect, are probing his escape. Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious accused Chacko of drug-influenced misconduct on set, intensifying scrutiny of the actor.

Updated: 17-04-2025 20:35 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, actor Shine Tom Chacko has found himself at the center of a police investigation after fleeing from a Kochi hotel room moments before an anti-drug raid. The raid, conducted by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF), initially targeted another suspect in a drug-related case.

As police officers moved through the premises, they stumbled upon Chacko's name in the hotel's registry. Intending to question him, authorities were caught off guard when he allegedly leaped from a third-floor window to evade capture. Despite a search, no drugs were found at the location, yet the actor's mysterious escape has kept the police on alert.

Adding to the intrigue, Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious has formally accused Chacko of inappropriate behavior, purportedly under the influence of drugs, on a movie set. Her allegations have sparked discussions within the film community, further spotlighting the actor's controversial actions and past acquittal in a 2015 drug case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

