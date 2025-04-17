Actor Shine Tom Chacko Under Investigation for Fleeting Hotel Amid Drug Raid

In an unexpected turn of events, actor Shine Tom Chacko has found himself at the center of a police investigation after fleeing from a Kochi hotel room moments before an anti-drug raid. The raid, conducted by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF), initially targeted another suspect in a drug-related case.

As police officers moved through the premises, they stumbled upon Chacko's name in the hotel's registry. Intending to question him, authorities were caught off guard when he allegedly leaped from a third-floor window to evade capture. Despite a search, no drugs were found at the location, yet the actor's mysterious escape has kept the police on alert.

Adding to the intrigue, Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious has formally accused Chacko of inappropriate behavior, purportedly under the influence of drugs, on a movie set. Her allegations have sparked discussions within the film community, further spotlighting the actor's controversial actions and past acquittal in a 2015 drug case.

(With inputs from agencies.)