Dawoodi Bohra Delegation Thanks PM Modi for Waqf Amendments

A delegation of Dawoodi Bohras thanked Prime Minister Modi for the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The community had long sought exemptions from Waqf regulations, and the new law permits them to opt-out. Notable lawyer Harish Salve represented them as parliament amended the bill amidst opposition criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm vote of thanks from a delegation of Dawoodi Bohra community members for the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which addresses many of their longstanding demands.

During the meeting, joined by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the community expressed their appreciation for Modi's inclusive vision, encapsulated by 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.' They highlighted the Act's significance in allowing them to opt-out from Waqf regulations — an exemption they have pursued since 1923.

Noteworthy support came from renowned lawyer Harish Salve, who, along with representatives from the community, presented their case before the Joint Committee of Parliament. Chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, the committee's recommendations facilitated the new amendments. Despite opposition criticism, the law has been lauded for introducing transparency and efficient management of Waqf properties, paralleling ongoing Supreme Court reviews on its constitutionality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

