Russia's New Battlefield Tactics: A Turn Toward Larger-Scale Assaults
Russian forces have begun employing larger-scale assaults involving hundreds of troops and armored vehicles, diverging from previous tactics. Ukraine's military has reported such attacks, suggesting a shift in Russia's strategy amid ongoing warfare. The rise of drone warfare has also impacted armored vehicle deployment.
In a notable shift, Russian forces are reportedly adopting larger-scale assaults, engaging hundreds of troops in Ukraine, marking a departure from previously smaller infantry strategies, according to Ukrainian military reports.
This significant change in tactics was highlighted in a video posted by Ukraine's southern command, showcasing a Russian offensive involving 320 troops and 40 armored vehicles near Zaporizhzhia region villages. The attack reportedly lasted two and a half hours and resulted in heavy Russian casualties. However, Reuters has not independently verified these battlefield accounts.
Previously, Russia utilized small, lightly armed units as an evolution from early-war tactics that saw loss-ridden armored columns. Now, mass drone warfare has made armored vehicle deployment more challenging. According to Ukrainian military spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn, ten minor assaults occur daily along the Zaporizhzhia front, alongside recent larger attacks involving entire assault platoons.
