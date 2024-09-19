PM Modi Highlights India’s Food Sector Progress at World Food India 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message at World Food India 2024, on Thursday conveyed greetings and best wishes to all participants, highlighting the progress India has made over the last decade in developing a robust ecosystem of modern infrastructure, supply chains, and employment generation.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the participation of numerous nations underscores World Food India 2024 as a dynamic platform for leading minds from the global food industry, academia, and research to seize opportunities, share, and engage in mutual learning.

PM Modi lauded India's vibrant and diverse food culture, crediting farmers for creating nutritious and delicious traditions of culinary excellence. He noted that innovative policies and focused implementation are supporting farmers' hard work.

In the modern era, Modi said, through progressive agricultural practices, strong administrative frameworks, and cutting-edge technologies, India aims to set global benchmarks for innovation, sustainability, and safety in the food sector, following comprehensive reforms in the last decade.

The Prime Minister highlighted several multidimensional initiatives, including 100 percent FDI in food processing, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, and formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises, designed to enhance infrastructure, supply chains, and employment.

Empowering small enterprises and encouraging women to become micro-entrepreneurs were emphasized as key objectives, intending to integrate MSMEs into the global value chain.

Modi described World Food India as an ideal platform for global collaboration through B2B interactions, exhibitions, Reverse Buyer-Seller meets, and various sessional engagements.

He also mentioned the Global Food Regulators Summit by FSSAI, bringing together global regulators to discuss issues such as food safety, quality standards, and best practices.

The event will address crucial topics like food irradiation for safety and waste reduction, plant-based proteins for nutrition and sustainability, and the circular economy.

A high-level CEO roundtable, co-chaired by Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, focused on promoting investment and improving the Ease of Doing Business.

Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Chirag Paswan highlighted India's achievements in food security, sustainability, and innovation, with a commitment to ensuring good quality food for domestic and global consumers.

The event showcases India's transformation into a food processing leader, contributing to exports, employment, and farmer income growth through innovation, sustainability, and technology adoption.

Additional highlights included launching over 50 food processing units and awarding winners of the Startup Grand Challenge, promoting waste management and novel food technologies.

World Food India 2024 serves as a major platform for networking and business opportunities in the agri-food sector, featuring various pavilions that exhibit innovation and strength in the food processing industry.

Organized with Japan as the Partner country, and Vietnam and Iran as Focus countries, with significant domestic participation, the event includes over 40 sessions and expects participation from more than 90 countries.

