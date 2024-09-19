Ruth Nankabirwa Urges Enhanced Investment in Last Mile Electricity Connections

Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, Uganda’s Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, has called on Parliament to increase investment in last-mile electricity connections to support the country’s value addition goals. Addressing concerns raised by Arua City Woman Representative, Hon. Mourine Osoru, Nankabirwa emphasized the need for improved distribution infrastructure, particularly in regions with existing but under-utilized national grid access. Key Points from Minister Nankabirwa’s Address:

Investment in Last Mile Connectivity: Nankabirwa highlighted the critical role of electricity in Uganda’s development and underscored the challenges posed by inadequate distribution lines, even in areas where the national grid is present. She stressed the importance of extending these connections to trading centers, markets, and places of worship, particularly in the West Nile sub-region.

Response to Regional Concerns: In response to Hon. Osoru’s concerns about the distribution of power in West Nile, Nankabirwa acknowledged the efforts of the West Nile Rural Electrification Company (WENRECO) but noted that more work is needed. She assured that the Ministry of Energy would include previously overlooked areas in its mapping for electricity access.

Affordability of Electricity: Osoru raised questions about the affordability of electricity following the connection of West Nile to the national grid. Nankabirwa assured that electricity tariffs have been gradually reducing, as announced annually, and emphasized that this reduction benefits end-users. She explained that tariffs are influenced by the cost of investment in generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure.

Comparative Cost of Power Sources: The Minister highlighted that electricity from the national grid is a more cost-effective alternative compared to power generated from heavy fuel oil (HFO), which she described as expensive and environmentally damaging. She assured that ongoing reductions in tariffs would make grid electricity more affordable for Ugandans in the long term.

Recent Developments: On August 3, 2024, President Yoweri Museveni officially commissioned the 132KV Kole-Gulu-Nebbi-Arua transmission line, which successfully connected West Nile to the national grid. This milestone is expected to enhance electricity access and support regional development.

Minister Nankabirwa’s remarks underscore the government’s commitment to expanding electricity access and reducing tariffs, while also addressing regional disparities and supporting economic growth through improved energy infrastructure.