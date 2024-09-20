Pakistan Defence Minister's Remarks Spark Controversy, Madhya Pradesh CM Demands Congress Clarification

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday demanded that Congress clarify its stance after Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reportedly endorsed the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance's position on Article 370.

Yadav questioned if the alliance was forged by Pakistan, referring to Asif's statements that both Pakistan and the Congress-NC alliance share the same views on the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. He called it 'highly condemnable and unfortunate' if Congress was following Pakistan's agenda, urging the party president for an apology.

Yadav further criticized Congress for aligning with 'anti-nationals' for electoral gains. In response, Congress in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Bharat Solanki reminded that the BJP had previously formed a government with the PDP and reaffirmed that Congress' alliance with NC was strictly for elections, adhering to their political manifesto.

Earlier, Asif made his remarks on Geo News, expressing confidence that Article 370 could be reinstated should the Congress-NC alliance come to power in Jammu and Kashmir, indicating significant local support for the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)