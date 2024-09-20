Left Menu

Pakistan Defence Minister's Remarks Spark Controversy, Madhya Pradesh CM Demands Congress Clarification

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav demanded a clarification from Congress after Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reportedly supported the Congress-NC alliance on Article 370. Yadav criticized Congress for potentially furthering Pakistan's agenda. Congress' response pointed to BJP's past alliance with PDP and reaffirmed its independent political agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 09:51 IST
Pakistan Defence Minister's Remarks Spark Controversy, Madhya Pradesh CM Demands Congress Clarification
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday demanded that Congress clarify its stance after Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reportedly endorsed the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance's position on Article 370.

Yadav questioned if the alliance was forged by Pakistan, referring to Asif's statements that both Pakistan and the Congress-NC alliance share the same views on the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. He called it 'highly condemnable and unfortunate' if Congress was following Pakistan's agenda, urging the party president for an apology.

Yadav further criticized Congress for aligning with 'anti-nationals' for electoral gains. In response, Congress in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Bharat Solanki reminded that the BJP had previously formed a government with the PDP and reaffirmed that Congress' alliance with NC was strictly for elections, adhering to their political manifesto.

Earlier, Asif made his remarks on Geo News, expressing confidence that Article 370 could be reinstated should the Congress-NC alliance come to power in Jammu and Kashmir, indicating significant local support for the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024