Pakistani Minister's Backing of Congress-NC Alliance Sparks Controversy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav publicly challenges Congress over alleged Pakistan endorsement of the Congress-NC alliance's stand on Article 370, calling for a clarification from the party on its intentions and alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 09:59 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has demanded a clarification from Congress after Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reportedly expressed support for the Congress-NC alliance's stance on Article 370.

Yadav questioned whether the alliance was influenced by Pakistan, labeling it a highly condemnable and unfortunate scenario should Congress be furthering Pakistan's agenda. He criticized Congress for prioritizing electoral politics over national interest.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Bharat Solanki countered by pointing to BJP's past alliance with PDP, emphasizing that the current Congress-NC alliance is solely for elections and adheres to Congress' own political agenda.

The controversy arose after Khawaja Asif told journalist Hamid Mir on Geo News that Pakistan's stance aligns with the Congress-NC alliance on Article 370, hinting at the potential reinstatement of the article if the alliance gains power in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asif's comments have intensified the debate, with both sides trading accusations over political alliances and national policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

